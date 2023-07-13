Kentucky veteran helps donate more than $1600 worth of food to the Marion VA Food Pantry

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - More than a thousand dollars worth of food was delivered to a local VA.

It’s part of one Kentucky veteran’s mission to feed heroes in the Heartland. Leonard Harp fought in the Vietnam War, and now he’s fighting to end hunger among his fellow veterans.

Harp is a war veteran from Marshall County and volunteers at the VA. He recently heard the Marion VA needed help stocking the food pantry.

“I thought well I’ll see what kind of money I can get,” said Harp.

Harp reached out to five different support groups and raised more than $1,600 to buy food.

After considering how he might help, Harp reached out to other local community organizations such as American Legion, American Legion Honor Guard, DAV, Marshall County, KY Veterans Support Group, and the Purple Hearts.

He also checked with his local Walmart to see if they would want to participate by joining in this effort. Without hesitation, they all pooled their efforts to produce nearly $2,000 with to purchase food for their fellow food insecure Veterans.

“It was humbling. I never realized I’d get this much. I thought well I might get a couple hundred out of all of it, but my 5 groups come together and did great,” said Harp.

Zachary Sage is the Executive Director for the Marion VA. Sage said they are working to make sure local veterans have food on the table, but he said it’s a challenging mission.

“Sometimes it’s tough to get our veterans who sometimes are very proud and they don’t want to take anything more, even though they might need the help,” said Sage.

According to the Department of Agriculture, more than 11 percent of veterans between 18 and 64-years-old live in a home without enough food. Sage says it’s important to reach those veterans.

“We have food pantries all throughout our service area, where veterans can go get food. It’s hard for us to make sure our veterans are getting the wellness that we think they need if they don’t have the food they need at home,” said Sage.

Harp said his days of fund raising to feed veterans may just be starting.

“There’s some out there that don’t get much. Maybe a can of Chef Boyardee a day is all they eat. There’s several cans there so they can eat eat and eat,” said Harp.

The Marion VA Health Care System serves the tri-state regional areas of Southern Illinois, Southwest Indiana, and Northwest Kentucky. The pantries at each of Marion VAHCS CBOCS help to provide food insecure Veterans with much needed items in their time of need.

The Marion VAHCS serves as the hub of food distribution to all the system’s pantries such as the ones in Paducah and Mayfield, which will be beneficiaries of this donation and coordinated effort by caring volunteers from the all the various participating organizations.

Leaders at the VA said if you feel the need to donate, you can bring a variety of items to the pantry including clothing, toiletries and food.

