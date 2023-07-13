Heartland Votes

Humid today, storm chances continue

(KFVS)
By Madeline Parker
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
It’s a humid one today, Heartland. Temperatures get up to the low 90s today, but heat index values are high 90s, even triple digits in some places. There are some small chances for some rain today, mostly for our most eastern and western counties later this evening. The Storm Prediction Center still has most of the Heartland at a level 1 or marginal risk for severe weather. Rain chances are greater heading into the weekend, with more moderate amounts expected Friday and Saturday.

After Saturday, chances for storms and rain decrease. There are small chances of rain early in the workweek, but the biggest chances for rain move in Wednesday morning. Humid conditions are also expected to stick around for a while.

