Heartland Votes

First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Warm, humid and unsettled pattern to continue....
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Weak northwest flow aloft will keep us in a seasonably hot, humid and unsettled pattern for the next several days. Timing the occasional round of thunderstorms will continue to be difficult, as it depends on what happens upstream to our northwest. After some (welcome) morning rain from a fizzling complex, it looks like we’ll get a lull for much of the day with only a slight chance of a shower or storm redeveloping. Assuming the clouds dissipate, afternoon highs should be back in the low 90s with heat index numbers around 100 or so. Another complex of storms will be possible overnight…with another round or two possible Friday and Saturday. SPC keeps us in a level 1/marginal risk of severe…mainly for a damaging wind gust threat.

Little change to the pattern through the weekend and beyond. By the middle of next week, models show us transitioning to a drier and hotter westerly flow pattern….which would allow temps to creep into the mid 90s…but even then an isolated pop-up storm would be possible. But this would be a more typical mid-July pattern.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday, July 11...
Cape Girardeau man charged with 2nd-degree murder after assault victim dies from injuries
Crews battled an early morning hay barn fire off of County Road 330, near Jackson.
Crews battle barn fire near Jackson, Mo.
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
Three Heartland baseball stars were selected Tuesday on the final day of the Major League...
Heartland Baseball stars get picked in MLB Draft
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said Jura Dailey, 38, was arrested on several drug and...
Convicted felon arrested on drug trafficking charges after two-month investigation in McCracken Co.

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Chance for showers and thunderstorms late tonight into tomorrow
First Alert Forecast @ 10PM on 7/12/23
First Alert Forecast @ 9PM on 7/12/23
First Alert Forecast @ 6PM on 7/12/23