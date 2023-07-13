First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

Weak northwest flow aloft will keep us in a seasonably hot, humid and unsettled pattern for the next several days. Timing the occasional round of thunderstorms will continue to be difficult, as it depends on what happens upstream to our northwest. After some (welcome) morning rain from a fizzling complex, it looks like we’ll get a lull for much of the day with only a slight chance of a shower or storm redeveloping. Assuming the clouds dissipate, afternoon highs should be back in the low 90s with heat index numbers around 100 or so. Another complex of storms will be possible overnight…with another round or two possible Friday and Saturday. SPC keeps us in a level 1/marginal risk of severe…mainly for a damaging wind gust threat.

Little change to the pattern through the weekend and beyond. By the middle of next week, models show us transitioning to a drier and hotter westerly flow pattern….which would allow temps to creep into the mid 90s…but even then an isolated pop-up storm would be possible. But this would be a more typical mid-July pattern.

