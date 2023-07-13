First Alert: Hot, humid, unsettled pattern continues

(KFVS) - A complex bringing rain and some lightning earlier this morning is starting to fizzle out.

There is only a slight chance for a shower or storm redeveloping the later today, but this will likely be lull in activity.

Our seasonably hot, humid and unsettled pattern is expected to continue over the next several days.

If clouds start to clear and we see more sunshine this afternoon, highs will be back in the low 90s with heat index values around 100 degrees.

Another complex of storms is possible overnight, with another round or two possible Friday and Saturday.

The Heartland is under a level 1 out of 5 for severe storms. Damaging winds will be the main threat.

Meteorologist Brian Alworth says timing the occasional round of thunderstorms continues to be difficult because conditions depend on what happens upstream to our northwest.

There is little change to this pattern through the weekend and into next week.

By the middle of next week, models show the pattern will transition to a drier and hotter westerly flow trend.

This will allow temps to creep into the mid 90s with isolated pop-up thunderstorms possible, which is a more typical mid-July pattern.

