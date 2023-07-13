Heartland Votes

Crews rescue horse that couldn’t walk after a stillborn delivery

A horse that couldn't walk after a stillborn delivery was rescued by crews in Virginia.
A horse that couldn't walk after a stillborn delivery was rescued by crews in Virginia.(Bedford County SOC)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONETA, Va. (Gray News) – A horse that couldn’t walk after she had a stillborn delivery was saved thanks to the efforts of multiple agencies in Virginia.

In a Facebook post, the Bedford County Special Operations Command said its members responded to a call for the rescue of a large animal.

The rescue crews reportedly used specialized training and equipment to lift the horse after it had collapsed onto the ground and was unable to get back up.

The horse was taken to a shaded barn where she was put under the care of a veterinarian, rescuers said.

