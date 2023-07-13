Cape Girardeau brother-officer duo collects law enforcement memorabilia

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Two brothers in Cape Girardeau, who are also both cops, are collecting memorabilia for cops and their families.

As far as Caleb Jones can look back, he wanted to do something like his father. His dad served as a probation and parole officer for the state throughout his childhood, but he tells me something about his father’s badge.

“Growing up I used to see, I used to see his badge, I thought that was so neat, I wanted to play with it, for one he didn’t want me losing it,” Jones said.

Eventually, both Caleb and his brother Noah would both end up wearing badges of their own. Caleb serves as a deputy for Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Department, and Noah is a patrolman for Cape Girardeau Police Department. Caleb said his father wasn’t too happy about his career choice.

“He wasn’t too excited because he knew what would come with the job, and as I said he wanted to protect his kids from seeing what’s out there,” Jones said.

But besides their mission to serve and protect, there’s something else they all could bond over

“We obtained some items from a local World War II veteran,” Jones said. “He happened to be a Chief Deputy Sheriff for Cape Girardeau’s Sheriff Department at the time and it had his badges in there. And I saw the badges, and went back to being a kid of ‘oh wow shiny badge.’”

Caleb and his brother now collect, buy, and preserve memorabilia through their organization called the Cape Girardeau County Law Enforcement History Project.

Jones said that so far in the collection, they have near 400 badges just from Cape Girardeau County agencies and around 200 others from Southeast Missouri.

“I mean we have license plates, door decals, patches, you name it if it’s something Law enforcement we want to have it,” Jones said.

Caleb and his brother do this to remember the law enforcement of the past, and remember how they shape law enforcement into what it is now.

“I mean most of these gentleman are deceased and we don’t want anything to happen to their items so that future law enforcement officers can look at it and see it and remember what it means to be a law enforcement officer and the pride that comes with it,” Jones said.

Caleb said his dad’s badge is important, and that his father taught him a lesson that he still goes by today.

“He saw it as a sacred piece you can carry, and there’s a lot of weight to it,” Jones said.

