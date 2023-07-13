Cape Catfish and Thrillville Thrillbillies both win Prospect League games

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Catfish and the Thrillville Thrillbillies both won home games Wednesday night, July 12, in Prospect League play.

The Catfish shut out Rex Baseball 6-0 to improve to 5-4 in the 2nd half of the season.

Cape Girardeau’s Raymond Ochoa was the winning pitcher to improve to 3-1 on the year.

The Thrillbillies dominated O’Fallon 15-4 to improve to 8-1 in the 2nd half of the season.

Thrillville slugger Jackson McCoy hit a grand slam to help lead the way.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.