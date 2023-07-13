Artspace 304 announces completion of Woodlawn Cemetery mural

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Artspace 304 has announced the completion of the second of three murals to be funded through “Welcome, Carbondale!”

The Woodlawn Cemetery Mural at 317 E. Main was made by artist Christine DeShazo. It was in honor of Carbondale’s history and as a tribute to the influential figures of the city’s past.

The mural includes three historical portraits. Daniel Brush, the founder of Carbondale, and General John A. Logan, who helped make Memorial Day a national holiday. The third portrait is of Calvin Scott, a loved local, playing his bugle.

Christine DeShazo of Spectrum Graphics in Murphysboro has completed numerous murals in the Southern Illinois area. According to a release from Artspace 304, DeShazo’s large, intricate murals often engage a crew of talented muralists who call themselves the Wall Dogs.

Artspace 304 Board President, Marsha Ryan, said that the two murals done celebrate Carbondale’s history.

“We at Artspace 304 are very happy to collaborate with the City of Carbondale on the Welcome, Carbondale! murals,” Ryan said. “Our latest two murals celebrate our past and help us understand how our community was built.”

This mural is the second to be funded through “Welcome, Carbondale!”, with the first being of Eurma C. Hayes and completed by Marion artist, Maddie Dieters.

