Heartland Votes

Artspace 304 announces completion of Woodlawn Cemetery mural

The mural includes portraits of Daniel Brush, General John A. Logan, and Calvin Scott
The mural includes portraits of Daniel Brush, General John A. Logan, and Calvin Scott(Artspace 304)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Artspace 304 has announced the completion of the second of three murals to be funded through “Welcome, Carbondale!”

The Woodlawn Cemetery Mural at 317 E. Main was made by artist Christine DeShazo. It was in honor of Carbondale’s history and as a tribute to the influential figures of the city’s past.

The mural includes three historical portraits. Daniel Brush, the founder of Carbondale, and General John A. Logan, who helped make Memorial Day a national holiday. The third portrait is of Calvin Scott, a loved local, playing his bugle.

Christine DeShazo of Spectrum Graphics in Murphysboro has completed numerous murals in the Southern Illinois area. According to a release from Artspace 304, DeShazo’s large, intricate murals often engage a crew of talented muralists who call themselves the Wall Dogs.

Artspace 304 Board President, Marsha Ryan, said that the two murals done celebrate Carbondale’s history.

“We at Artspace 304 are very happy to collaborate with the City of Carbondale on the Welcome, Carbondale! murals,” Ryan said. “Our latest two murals celebrate our past and help us understand how our community was built.”

This mural is the second to be funded through “Welcome, Carbondale!”, with the first being of Eurma C. Hayes and completed by Marion artist, Maddie Dieters.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mackenzie Huffman's 11-year-old son Loren was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer last fall...
Cape Girardeau business surprises family in need by paying part of their mortgage
Three Heartland baseball stars were selected Tuesday on the final day of the Major League...
Heartland Baseball stars get picked in MLB Draft
A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the...
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
Crews battled an early morning fire at a home on the 1800 block of William Street in Cape...
Crews battle early morning house fire in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

The director of parks and recreation in Sikeston said this toilet was bashed by vandals.
Sikeston Parks and Recreation cracking down on vandalism
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional...
Pritzker administration announces results of Social Equity Criteria Lottery
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.
Missouri AG sues 3 tax prep companies for sharing taxpayer information with ‘Big Tech’
U.S. Drought Monitor data for the Midwest, as of Thursday, July 13.
Parts of Heartland upgraded to ‘severe drought’