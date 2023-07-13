56th anniversary of Bollinger Mill State Historic Site

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Thursday, July 13 marks the anniversary of the Bollinger Mill State Historic Site, according to Missouri State Parks.

The state parks website states that in 1967, the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society donated Burfordville Covered Bridge and the adjacent Bollinger Mill to the state.

The two structures are also on the National Register of Historic Places.



According to Missouri State Parks, Burfordville Covered Bridge is one of four out of an estimated 30 covered bridges left in the state today.

Construction on the bridge began in 1858. The road going through the bridge was part of the toll-road system between Burfordville, Jackson and Cape Girardeau. According to the state parks website, “tolls were charged until 1906 when local farmers, tired of waiting for the courts to abolish tolls, broke down the gates and used the roads without paying.”

Construction of a mill and dam on the Whitewater River in the area began in 1800. According to the state parks website, it quickly became successful and by the 1820s, a road linked the mill with surrounding communities.

Originally built using logs, the foundation for the mill and dame were rebuilt with stone in 1825. According to the website, Union forces burned the mill during the Civil War to prevent Confederate soldiers from taking over. Only its stone foundation survived.

From 1897 to 1953, the mill was owned by the Cape County Milling Co. It was donated to the Cape Girardeau County Historical Society in 1961, who then donated it to the state in 1967.

