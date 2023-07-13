Heartland Votes

2 die in small plane crash at Lake of the Ozarks

Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol
Courtesy: Missouri Highway Patrol(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Osage Beach Fire Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol are investigating a small plane crash that killed two people and injured another one.

The crash happened shortly after noon on Thursday. Investigators say the plane had just departed the Grand Glaize Airport. Searchers found the wreckage in a treeline at the old golf course between Route KK and U.S. 54.

The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted regarding the crash.

Investigators have not released the identities of those on board.

