Heartland Votes

USDA officials visit Portageville to celebrate critical public safety equipment

Thanks to a partnership with the USDA, the city of Portageville was able to purchase four new...
Thanks to a partnership with the USDA, the city of Portageville was able to purchase four new patrol vehicles(United States Department of Agriculture)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural State Director for Missouri visited the city of Portageville to celebrate new critical public safety equipment.

Director Kyle Wilkens, alongside federal, state and local officials, visited Portageville on July 12. Thanks to a partnership with the USDA, the city was able to purchase four new vehicles that will ensure local law enforcement is able to continue providing efficient public safety services.

The USDA provided financial assistance in the form of a $24,500 grant through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant program. The program helps residents in rural areas build or improve essential community infrastructure, as well as purchase or replace equipment needed.

Prior to the grant, the city of Portageville was having maintenance issues with the existing fleet of law enforcement vehicles due to high milage.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday, July 11...
Cape Girardeau man charged with 2nd-degree murder after assault victim dies from injuries
Crews battled an early morning hay barn fire off of County Road 330, near Jackson.
Crews battle barn fire near Jackson, Mo.
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said Jura Dailey, 38, was arrested on several drug and...
Convicted felon arrested on drug trafficking charges after two-month investigation in McCracken Co.
A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the...
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois

Latest News

Illinois hotels surpass pre-pandemic record for hotel revenue and tourism growth.
Illinois hotels surpass pre-pandemic record for hotel revenue and tourism growth
Wesley A. Miller, 33, of Royalton, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine...
Man arrested after investigators find 90 grams of suspected meth during Franklin Co. traffic stop
One person is in custody in connection with a home invasion investigation.
Carbondale police investigating home invasion; 1 suspect in custody
Home invasion arrest in Carbondale
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland