USDA officials visit Portageville to celebrate critical public safety equipment

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural State Director for Missouri visited the city of Portageville to celebrate new critical public safety equipment.

Director Kyle Wilkens, alongside federal, state and local officials, visited Portageville on July 12. Thanks to a partnership with the USDA, the city was able to purchase four new vehicles that will ensure local law enforcement is able to continue providing efficient public safety services.

The USDA provided financial assistance in the form of a $24,500 grant through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant program. The program helps residents in rural areas build or improve essential community infrastructure, as well as purchase or replace equipment needed.

Prior to the grant, the city of Portageville was having maintenance issues with the existing fleet of law enforcement vehicles due to high milage.

