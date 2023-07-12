Heartland Votes

Twitter changes under CEO Musk have limited platform’s use for Missouri Amber Alerts

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is figuring out what to do with the Twitter app.
By Joe McLean
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is figuring out what to do with the Twitter app after recent changes have affected how users access important alert information through the site.

At the beginning of July, Twitter changed its access policy to allow only account-holders to see posts and follow links on the site.

“People used to be able to go directly to Twitter to get the enhanced information for an Amber Alert,” said Capt. John Hotz, the patrol’s communications director. “They’re no longer allowed to do that without logging in. So, if they didn’t have an account, they weren’t actually able to access the additional information that we had on the mobile alerts Twitter page.”

The “enhanced information” refers to all the information that cannot be contained within the characters of the social media post itself. This includes information such as a vehicle description, suspect details and additional time and location data.

“The Patrol is working to determine the best way to continue providing accurate and timely information to the public,” Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Mike O’Connell said. “This includes communications with Twitter and AMBER Alert contacts in other states that have also utilized Twitter.”

In the meantime, there are several other ways Missourians can get those alerts.

You can subscribe to the alerts on the patrol’s website, follow the patrol on other social media apps and follow traditional media outlets which relay the information on a broad scale.

