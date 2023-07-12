Sing, dance along with heroes, princesses at “An Enchanted Evening at the Park”

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Storybook characters are set to come alive with music Thursday night, July 13 at the Jackson Band Shell at 7 p.m.

The Jackson Municipal Band with Storybook entertainment, Southeast Missouri State University and their cast of Disney inspired performers are hosting the magical night of entertainment.

More than 14 costumed characters, such as Spiderman, Ariel, Beauty & The Beast, Tiana, Jasmine and Moana, will be participating in the free event.

‘Queen Elsa’ and her sister ‘Anna’ and ‘Mirabel’ said they are excited to perform their songs from the “Frozen” and “Encanto” movies. They are also excited to meet their young fans.

In addition to live musical performances, there will be meet-and-greets and autograph signing with the characters, balloon twisters, face painting, Disney inspired food vendors and gifts available for purchase and more.

Guests are encouraged to sing, dance and be part of the show and to dress as their favorite character.

The event wraps up at 8 p.m.

