SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The SchoolFest Tailgate will be Saturday, August 5 at Malone Park.

Organizers will be giving away free school supplies and jeans from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Stick around after for the Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Parade in downtown Sikeston at 10 a.m.

The tailgate is hosted by local churches and organizations.

