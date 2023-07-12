Heartland Votes

Reward offered after multiple reports of vandalism at Sikeston parks

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Sikeston Parks and Recreation (SPR) is offering a $500 reward for information in response to the latest act of vandalism at one of the city’s parks.

According to a SPR Facebook post, the reward is for information leading to the conviction of those responsible for vandalizing a bathroom at the Sikeston Recreation Complex.

They are asking for the public’s help in an effort to curb any more incidents.

SRP said this is just one of many reports of vandalism lately at the city parks, playgrounds and ballfields.

The following is the list of damages:

  • Graffiti and spray paint
  • Buckets of spilled paint on playgrounds, pavilions, ball quads
  • Busted, broken and stuffed toilets
  • Kicked-in doors and door frames
  • Pipes stolen from restrooms
  • Dumping of home interiors in parking lots and open play areas
  • Tire ruts on grass an chat parking lots

SRP said this is just some of the incidents staff are faced with repairing in addition to their weekly tasks in maintaining parks and playgrounds.

They also remind citizens their tax money is used to pay to have the vandalized areas repaired or replaced.

Anyone who witnesses vandalism taking place is urged to contact police immediately.

Also, anyone who notices vandalism at the parks and playground is asked to report the damages at 573-475-3725 and to leave a detailed message so it can be documented and addressed as soon as possible.

The City of Sikeston has a total of 16 parks, 8 trails and the Clinton Building in the park system.

