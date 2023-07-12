Heartland Votes

Police investigating shots fired in Paducah neighborhood

Police are looking for a person or persons who fired several shots in a Paducah neighborhood.
Police are looking for a person or persons who fired several shots in a Paducah neighborhood.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police are looking for a person or persons who fired several shots in a Paducah neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Clay Street just after 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 11 after dispatchers received multiple reports of shots fired in the area.

Residents in the area reported hearing multiple gunshots and seeing a man wearing dark clothing running from the area.

According to Paducah police, there were no injuries and no property was damaged from the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

