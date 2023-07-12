Heartland Votes

Non-compliant sex offender arrested at rural West Frankfort home

Jeffrey M. Shillito, 35, is currently in the Franklin County Jail on two counts of unlawful...
Jeffrey M. Shillito, 35, is currently in the Franklin County Jail on two counts of unlawful failure to register as a sex offender.(Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - A non-compliant sex offender was arrested recently at a West Frankfort home.

Jeffrey M. Shillito, 35, is currently in the Franklin County Jail on two counts of unlawful failure to register as a sex offender.

Because he was previously convicted of failing to register, deputies say both charges were raised to class 2 felonies.

His bond has not yet been set.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, they began working with the Benton Police Department and Illinois Department of Children and Family Services on July 11 to search for Shillito, a convicted sex offender that is required to register.

Deputies learned he was registered to an address in Benton, but believed to be living at a home in rural West Frankfort.

On Wednesday morning, July 12, detectives and uniformed patrol found Shillito at a rural West Frankfort home and arrested him.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday, July 11...
Cape Girardeau man charged with 2nd-degree murder after assault victim dies from injuries
Crews battled an early morning hay barn fire off of County Road 330, near Jackson.
Crews battle barn fire near Jackson, Mo.
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said Jura Dailey, 38, was arrested on several drug and...
Convicted felon arrested on drug trafficking charges after two-month investigation in McCracken Co.
A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the...
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois

Latest News

Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Home damaged by early morning fire in Cape Girardeau
Police are looking for a person or persons who fired several shots in a Paducah neighborhood.
Police investigating shots fired in Paducah neighborhood