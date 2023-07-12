Non-compliant sex offender arrested at rural West Frankfort home

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - A non-compliant sex offender was arrested recently at a West Frankfort home.

Jeffrey M. Shillito, 35, is currently in the Franklin County Jail on two counts of unlawful failure to register as a sex offender.

Because he was previously convicted of failing to register, deputies say both charges were raised to class 2 felonies.

His bond has not yet been set.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, they began working with the Benton Police Department and Illinois Department of Children and Family Services on July 11 to search for Shillito, a convicted sex offender that is required to register.

Deputies learned he was registered to an address in Benton, but believed to be living at a home in rural West Frankfort.

On Wednesday morning, July 12, detectives and uniformed patrol found Shillito at a rural West Frankfort home and arrested him.

