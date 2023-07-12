National League All-Stars end Nine game losing streak to American League

SEATTLE, Wash. (KFVS) -The National League All-Star team defeated the American League All-Stars 3-2 Tuesday night in Seattle to end a 9-game losing streak to the AL.

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz provided the game winning two-run homer in the 8th inning to put the NL ahead for good.

Cardinals 3rd baseman Nolan Arenado went 0-2 for the National League.

This marked the National Leagues first win in the All-Star game since 2012.

