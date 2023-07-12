Heartland Votes

National League All-Stars end Nine game losing streak to American League

National League All-Stars beat American League All-Stars to end losing streak
National League All-Stars beat American League All-Stars to end losing streak
By Todd Richards
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE, Wash. (KFVS) -The National League All-Star team defeated the American League All-Stars 3-2 Tuesday night in Seattle to end a 9-game losing streak to the AL.

Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz provided the game winning two-run homer in the 8th inning to put the NL ahead for good.

Cardinals 3rd baseman Nolan Arenado went 0-2 for the National League.

This marked the National Leagues first win in the All-Star game since 2012.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday, July 11...
Cape Girardeau man charged with 2nd-degree murder after assault victim dies from injuries
Crews battled an early morning hay barn fire off of County Road 330, near Jackson.
Crews battle barn fire near Jackson, Mo.
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
The search is over for three juveniles who reportedly escaped from a detention center in Graves...
Search over for 3 juvenile escapees from Graves County

Latest News

Heartland baseball players get picked in MLB Draft
Heartland Baseball stars get picked in MLB Draft
The Eagles break down a huddle before practice.
New Madrid football begins summer mini camp
New Madrid begins football mini camp
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 7/10