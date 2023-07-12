Man wanted on gun charges out of Union County, Ill.

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted on multiple gun charges out of Union County is considered armed and dangerous.

Joseph K. Kelley, 35, is wanted for discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated battery.

He is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, he’s last known to be living in the Jonesboro, Ill. area.

If you see Kelley, they say don’t approach him. Contact your local law enforcement agency or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 618-833-5500.

