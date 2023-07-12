Heartland Votes

Man wanted on gun charges out of Union County, Ill.

Joseph K. Kelley, 35, is wanted for discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by...
Joseph K. Kelley, 35, is wanted for discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated battery.(Union County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted on multiple gun charges out of Union County is considered armed and dangerous.

Joseph K. Kelley, 35, is wanted for discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated battery.

He is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and 155 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, he’s last known to be living in the Jonesboro, Ill. area.

If you see Kelley, they say don’t approach him. Contact your local law enforcement agency or the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 618-833-5500.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday, July 11...
Cape Girardeau man charged with 2nd-degree murder after assault victim dies from injuries
Crews battled an early morning hay barn fire off of County Road 330, near Jackson.
Crews battle barn fire near Jackson, Mo.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said Jura Dailey, 38, was arrested on several drug and...
Convicted felon arrested on drug trafficking charges after two-month investigation in McCracken Co.
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
Grandchildren of Aretha Franklin Victorie Franklin, 24, left, Grace Franklin, 17, and Jordan...
Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will

Latest News

A juvenile is accused of stealing gun-related items from a Carbondale business.
Juvenile accused of stealing gun-related items from Carbondale business
One person is in custody in connection with a home invasion investigation.
Carbondale police investigating home invasion; 1 suspect in custody
Sikeston Parks and Recreation is offering a $500 reward for information in response to the...
Reward offered after multiple reports of vandalism at Sikeston parks
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects