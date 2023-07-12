Man arrested after investigators find 90 grams of suspected meth during Franklin Co. traffic stop

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after deputies found about 90 grams of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Wesley A. Miller, 33, of Royalton, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine (class 1 felony) and possession with the intent to deliver meth (class x felony).

He is currently in the Franklin County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, they received a request around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12 from the West Frankfort Police Department for assistant on a traffic stop.

An officer and K-9 Vader responded to the 500 block of West Poplar Street where investigators say the K-9 conducted a “free air sniff” of the outside of the vehicle.

Deputies say approximately 90 grams of suspected meth and assorted drug paraphernalia associated with the sale of drugs was recovered from the vehicle. The estimated street value of 90 grams of meth is about $5,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

Miller was arrested by the West Frankfort Police Department.

At the time, investigators say Miller was on mandatory supervised release. Due to his arrested by the police department, the Illinois Department of Corrections issued a DOC warrant for him.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.