Heartland Votes

Man arrested after investigators find 90 grams of suspected meth during Franklin Co. traffic stop

Wesley A. Miller, 33, of Royalton, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine...
Wesley A. Miller, 33, of Royalton, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine (class 1 felony) and possession with the intent to deliver meth (class x felony).(Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was arrested after deputies found about 90 grams of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Wesley A. Miller, 33, of Royalton, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine (class 1 felony) and possession with the intent to deliver meth (class x felony).

He is currently in the Franklin County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, they received a request around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12 from the West Frankfort Police Department for assistant on a traffic stop.

An officer and K-9 Vader responded to the 500 block of West Poplar Street where investigators say the K-9 conducted a “free air sniff” of the outside of the vehicle.

Deputies say approximately 90 grams of suspected meth and assorted drug paraphernalia associated with the sale of drugs was recovered from the vehicle. The estimated street value of 90 grams of meth is about $5,000, according to the sheriff’s office.

Miller was arrested by the West Frankfort Police Department.

At the time, investigators say Miller was on mandatory supervised release. Due to his arrested by the police department, the Illinois Department of Corrections issued a DOC warrant for him.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday, July 11...
Cape Girardeau man charged with 2nd-degree murder after assault victim dies from injuries
Crews battled an early morning hay barn fire off of County Road 330, near Jackson.
Crews battle barn fire near Jackson, Mo.
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said Jura Dailey, 38, was arrested on several drug and...
Convicted felon arrested on drug trafficking charges after two-month investigation in McCracken Co.
A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the...
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois

Latest News

A field fire in Miner, Mo. on Brewer and Dewitt Drive has been contained.
Crews on scene of field fire in Miner, Mo.
Illinois hotels surpass pre-pandemic record for hotel revenue and tourism growth.
Illinois hotels surpass pre-pandemic record for hotel revenue and tourism growth
One person is in custody in connection with a home invasion investigation.
Carbondale police investigating home invasion; 1 suspect in custody
Home invasion arrest in Carbondale