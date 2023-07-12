Juvenile accused of stealing gun-related items from Carbondale business

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A juvenile is accused of stealing gun-related items from a Carbondale business.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to a business in the 1700 block of West Main Street around 5:24 p.m. on Monday, July 10 for a reported theft.

Officers learned a male juvenile stole gun-related items from the business and store employees caught him.

They say the juvenile had a gun on him at the time.

The juvenile was arrested. After consulting with the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, police say the juvenile was released to a family member.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677).

