Heartland hemp farmers concerned about the future of the crop

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - There are growing concerns about Kentucky’s struggling hemp industry, and many farmers are unsure about the future of the crop.

“Everybody was promised things that did not come true,” said Greg Wilson, owner of Hempwood in Murray, Kentucky.

For the past few years, he’s been working with hemp farmers across the commonwealth.

One such farmer is Tommy Copeland, who says the hemp industry is more challenging than he thought.

“There’s a lot of it especially from 2019 that got grown and didn’t get bought and was sitting in barns,” said Tommy Copeland.

The business changed after Congress passed the 2018 farm bill, removing hemp from the list of controlled substances.

“Everything kind of imploded when the whole United States was allowed to grow hemp,” Wilson said.

Wilson says many farmers jumped into the hemp industry thinking it would be easy money, but the shift in focus to CBD cut into their profits.

“When you are planting hemp and you are paying a dollar or two dollars for an actual seed small plant that’s actually going to the ground with the expectation that that thing is going to be worth 50 or 100 at the end of the year the numbers just didn’t work out because the United States grew five years of inventory or hemp flour for CBD in one year,” said Wilson.

Despite the challenges, Copeland says he encourages new and old hemp growers to keep planting seeds.

“It takes time, figuring out what we’re doing you don’t start off going 100 miles per hour you gotta crawl and then you can walk and then you can jog and then you can run,” Copeland said.

According to a report from the Lexington Herald, Gross sales reported by hemp processors in Kentucky dropped from 193 million dollars in 2019 to 43.5 million in 2021.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.