Heartland Baseball stars get picked in MLB Draft

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - John A. Logan College Pitcher Drew Pestka and UT Martin Outfielder Caleb Hobson were selected Tuesday on the final day of the Major League Baseball draft.

Hobson became the Skyhawks highest MLB pick in history when he went in the 13th round to the Colorado Rockies.

And Carterville High School graduate Drew Pestka went in the 18th round to the Cleveland Guardians out of John A. Logan.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.