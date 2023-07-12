Heartland Votes

Heartland Baseball stars get picked in MLB Draft

Heartland baseball players get picked in MLB Draft
Heartland baseball players get picked in MLB Draft
By Todd Richards
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - John A. Logan College Pitcher Drew Pestka and UT Martin Outfielder Caleb Hobson were selected Tuesday on the final day of the Major League Baseball draft.

Hobson became the Skyhawks highest MLB pick in history when he went in the 13th round to the Colorado Rockies.

And Carterville High School graduate Drew Pestka went in the 18th round to the Cleveland Guardians out of John A. Logan.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday, July 11...
Cape Girardeau man charged with 2nd-degree murder after assault victim dies from injuries
Crews battled an early morning hay barn fire off of County Road 330, near Jackson.
Crews battle barn fire near Jackson, Mo.
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
The search is over for three juveniles who reportedly escaped from a detention center in Graves...
Search over for 3 juvenile escapees from Graves County
Blake A Lynch, of Metropolis, was arrested in connection with the investigation and booked into...
Man arrested in Metropolis after child overdoses on fentanyl

Latest News

The Eagles break down a huddle before practice.
New Madrid football begins summer mini camp
New Madrid begins football mini camp
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 7/10
New Madrid begins football mini camp