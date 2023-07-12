Gyroplane crashes near Washington County Airport

POTOSI, Mo. (KMOV) -- A gyroplane crashed near Washington County Airport in Potosi, Missouri, Tuesday evening.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the plane crashed around 7 p.m. Two people were on board. The Washington County Sheriff’s Department said one person was treated for minor injuries.

The gyroplane, a Magni M24 Orion, crashed in a field about a half mile southeast of the airport.

