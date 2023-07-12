Fredricktown, Mo. hopes to revitalize downtown with unique fundraiser

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - A new effort on the part of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce seeks grants to revitalize downtown Fredericktown

The area is on the national registry of historic places.

They also plan to raise money for improvements.

“Things like parking, wayfinding signs, facade improvements for any downtown building owners, anything like that that’s towards making downtown better,” said Tessa Rehkop, executive director of Madison County Chamber of Commerce.

As they plan the future of downtown, they’re looking to the past to help meet their goals.

“They had an event back in 1915 where they had different activities around the square like a greased pig contest and a pie baking contest so we are trying to bring that back,” said Rehkop

The Old Mine House Bar and Grill opened about a month ago and is one of the newest businesses downtown

Owner Matthew Grisham welcomes any improvements to the area.

“The more business that comes in, the more people, the more money for everybody,” said Grisham.

Historic Day on the Square is set for August 19th in downtown Fredericktown.

It’ll start at 4 p.m., and end with fireworks at 9.

