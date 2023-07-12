First Alert Wednesday Morning Outlook

Thunderstorm chances and humidity levels will be gradually increasing for us over the next few days….making it feel more like July once again. For today we’ve backed off on storm chances a bit but not completely. For the next several days we’re going to be in light northwest flow aloft, which tends to steer occasional storm systems in from the plains but is notoriously difficult to forecast. But any storms that do move through could produce damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours. Otherwise we’ll have dew points rising into the 70s for the next few days, giving us heat index numbers back above 100 again.

The pattern for the weekend and into next week shows no major changes, just occasional weak systems moving through from NW to SE. This will keep us in the same basic pattern, with only minor day to day variations in temperature and rain chances…..low mostly about 70 to 75 and highs about 90 to 95, with occasional thunderstorms possible.

