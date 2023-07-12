Heartland Votes

First Alert: Humidity, storm chances slowly increasing

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 7/12
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(KFVS) - It’s starting to feel more like July!

Humidity levels and thunderstorm chances will be gradually increasing over the next few days.

Afternoon highs will be in the 90s, but heat index number will be back above 100 degrees.

Storm chances today are a bit lower than previously forecasted, but there could still be a thunderstorm.

Chances look more favorable tonight.

For the next several days occasional storm systems from the plains could move into the Heartland, but meteorologist Brian Alworth says they are notoriously difficult to forecast.

Any storms that do move through could produce damaging winds and heavy downpours.

With the uncertainty for storms, download the KFVS First Alert Weather app for alerts and updates.

The pattern for the weekend and into next week shows no major changes, just occasional weak systems.

There will only be minor day-to-day variations in temperature and rain chances.

Lows will range from the low to mid 70s and highs will be in the low to mid 90s, with occasional thunderstorms possible.

