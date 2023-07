MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - A field fire in Miner on Brewer and Dewitt Drive has been contained.

According to a firefighter on scene, the fire started around 3:30 p.m. on July 12. This was on Brewer Drive and Dewitt Drive, near the old AG Mart.

Crews say semi trailers also caught fire.

No one was reported injured and the fire is contained.

