Crews battle early morning house fire in Cape Girardeau

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:00 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Smoke detectors alerted a Cape Girardeau family that their home was on fire early Wednesday morning, July 12.

Fire crews were called at 2:44 a.m. to the home on the 1800 block of William Street.

When the first crew arrived, they reported seeing light smoke coming from the basement.

The family also told firefighters that everyone was out of the home and accounted for.

According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, crews found the fire in a back bedroom in the basement.

They were able to put the fire out quickly and keep it contained to the one room.

The fire department said there is fire and smoke damage estimated at $1,500.

No injuries were reported.

Crews from the Cape County Private Ambulance, Jackson Fire Rescue, Scott City Fire Department, Fruitland Area Fire Protection District and Gordonville Fire Protection District provided mutual aid.

