Chance for showers and thunderstorms late tonight into tomorrow

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good evening, it has been a hot and humid day across the Heartland. Most of us will stay dry for the remainder of the evening but there is a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm late tonight into Thursday morning. The Heartland is under a slight risk for severe storms for tonight, with main threat being damaging winds and possible hail. Thursday morning another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Tomorrow afternoon is looking partly cloudy and dry with high temperatures in the mid 90s.

As our next system approaches Friday, we will see a front stall out across the region through the weekend creating a better chance for widespread showers through Saturday. Temperatures will slightly cool down into the upper 80s for the weekend, with evening lows expected near the lower 70s.

