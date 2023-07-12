Carbondale police investigating home invasion; 1 suspect in custody

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One person is in custody in connection with a home invasion investigation.

Dakota W. Mitchell, 31, of Carbondale, was arrested for home invasion, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass to residence, disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the 1000 block of West Gher Street around 3:16 a.m. on Wednesday, July 12 for a reported home invasion.

Police say Mitchell and other unidentified suspects broke into the victim’s home. Mitchell is accused of attacking the victim, who received minor injuries.

Mitchell and the other suspects reportedly ran from the home, and the victim fired shots at them.

According to police, Mitchell was found later in the area and arrested. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

A second suspect was described as a male with a medium complexion wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

No further suspect descriptions are available at this time. Police believe that none of the suspects were injured by the gunshots.

Police say the incident is the result of a personal dispute between Mitchell and the victim.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You may also contact the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677).

