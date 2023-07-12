Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau county see jump in tax collections

If you've bought anything online recently, you've contributed to a big jump in Cape County's tax collections
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’ve bought anything online recently, you’ve contributed to a big jump in Cape Girardeau County’s tax collections.

Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson said the state’s collection on taxes for out-of-state and online sales contributed to a huge increase.

Data released this week showed use-tax on purchases from certain out-of-state businesses and online sales topped $383K in June. That’s a 127% increase from June of last year.

Hudson said that’s because the county is now able to collect use-tax from businesses outside the state that didn’t have to pay it before. He also said that extra revenue coming in will help the county.

“For the county, the use tax that we’re using to pay for the new courthouse rebuild and it’s a capital improvement tax that the commission has applied it to,” Hudson said. “It’ll also be paying for the expansion of the jail as well as the law enforcement tax is gonna pay for the other half.”

Revenue from the county sales tax, on local purchases, is up as well. Hudson said inflation likely played a factor in part of that increase.

