Cape Girardeau business surprises family in need by paying part of their mortgage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Mackenzie Huffman was overcome with emotion Wednesday morning, breaking into tears at Innovative Financial Solutions.

This firm usually focuses on retirement planning, but owner Brock Alspaugh had Huffman’s immediate financial need in mind as he announced they’ll make her house payment for the next nine months.

“This is one of the biggest blessings we could have received,” said Huffman.

The “we” is Huffman and her 11-year-old son Loren. Diagnosed last fall with a form of bone cancer, Loren is currently at St. Jude Children’s Hospital receiving treatment.

“He has just been very courageous in battling through chemo, radiation, surgeries. He is the bravest little boy I know,” said his mom.

Brock Alspaugh described the program that makes this gift possible.

“Innovative gives back is an outreach program with Gradient Gives Back, it is a Minnesota-based charity and we wanted to bring the same concepts down to southeast Missouri, so the biggest part of that is paying for mortgages,” he said.

Becky Wright serves as the interim principal at Loren’s school.

“He is very positive and has a great outlook, and very rarely gets down. He is an excellent student,” said Wright.

Wright nominated Huffman for the award.

“I just can’t imagine what a relief that would be to have one less really big thing you didn’t have to worry about,” she added.

Mackenzie Huffman said this gift gives her family some much-needed security during difficult times.

“This means we are going to have a place to come home to, that he can go back to his room with all his toys,” she said.

Loren will continue his his cancer treatment throughout the summer; his school is working on a remote learning plan once he’s back home.

