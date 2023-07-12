Heartland Votes

Cape Girardeau business surprises family in need by paying part of their mortgage

Mackenzie Huffman's 11-year-old son Loren was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer last fall...
Mackenzie Huffman's 11-year-old son Loren was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer last fall and is currently at St. Jude Children's Hospital receiving treatment.(KFVS)
By Madison Steward
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Mackenzie Huffman was overcome with emotion Wednesday morning, breaking into tears at Innovative Financial Solutions.

This firm usually focuses on retirement planning, but owner Brock Alspaugh had Huffman’s immediate financial need in mind as he announced they’ll make her house payment for the next nine months.

“This is one of the biggest blessings we could have received,” said Huffman.

The “we” is Huffman and her 11-year-old son Loren. Diagnosed last fall with a form of bone cancer, Loren is currently at St. Jude Children’s Hospital receiving treatment.

“He has just been very courageous in battling through chemo, radiation, surgeries. He is the bravest little boy I know,” said his mom.

Brock Alspaugh described the program that makes this gift possible.

“Innovative gives back is an outreach program with Gradient Gives Back, it is a Minnesota-based charity and we wanted to bring the same concepts down to southeast Missouri, so the biggest part of that is paying for mortgages,” he said.

Becky Wright serves as the interim principal at Loren’s school.

“He is very positive and has a great outlook, and very rarely gets down. He is an excellent student,” said Wright.

Wright nominated Huffman for the award.

“I just can’t imagine what a relief that would be to have one less really big thing you didn’t have to worry about,” she added.

Mackenzie Huffman said this gift gives her family some much-needed security during difficult times.

“This means we are going to have a place to come home to, that he can go back to his room with all his toys,” she said.

Loren will continue his his cancer treatment throughout the summer; his school is working on a remote learning plan once he’s back home.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday, July 11...
Cape Girardeau man charged with 2nd-degree murder after assault victim dies from injuries
Crews battled an early morning hay barn fire off of County Road 330, near Jackson.
Crews battle barn fire near Jackson, Mo.
Dry conditions and the lack of rain in the Heartland is prompting some communities to issue...
Burn bans, advisories issued in the Heartland
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said Jura Dailey, 38, was arrested on several drug and...
Convicted felon arrested on drug trafficking charges after two-month investigation in McCracken Co.
A worker helps clear the wreckage of a Greyhound bus that collided with tractor-trailers on the...
3 dead, 14 injured in Greyhound bus crash in Illinois

Latest News

Illinois hotels surpass pre-pandemic record for hotel revenue and tourism growth.
Illinois hotels surpass pre-pandemic record for hotel revenue and tourism growth
When opened, these safety boxes automatically notify law enforcement.
New Madrid R-1 School Dist. makes summer improvements
Joseph K. Kelley, 35, is wanted for discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a weapon by...
Man wanted on gun charges out of Union County, Ill.
Wanted man in Union County, Illinois