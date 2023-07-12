Heartland Votes

9-year-old youth cheerleader killed in drive-by shooting

Da'Myiah Pickens-Barton, 9, died in a drive-by shooting in Silverton late Monday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.
Da’Myiah Pickens-Barton, 9, died in a drive-by shooting in Silverton late Monday, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.(WXIX)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Jordan Vilines and Mike Schell
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl is dead in a drive-by shooting in Silverton, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office identified the girl as Da’Myiah Pickens-Barton.

This is the third fatal drive-by shooting in Hamilton County in less than a week.

Da’Myiah also is the third female killed in such a manner.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Plainfield Road shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Kyla Woods.

Da’Myiah was shot once inside the home. She was transported to a hospital, where she died shortly after, Woods said.

A look at the home in the daylight shows at least 15 bullet holes through the side of the house, the windows and window frame.

Several of the shots visibly went through the front door.

Da’Myiah’s death devastated friends, family and left an entire community mourning.

She was a cheerleader for the West Side Panthers youth football team.

The team posted a message on Facebook asking everyone to keep Da’Myiah’s parents, grandparents and cheer sister in their thoughts and prayers.

Village officials in Silverton released a statement calling what happened a “horrific incident.”

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into her death.

No arrests were made Tuesday and no suspect information was released.

Two women died in the past week in drive-by shootings in the county:

CORRECTION: The Hamilton County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s offices both originally announced early Tuesday that Da’Myiah Pickens-Barton was 8 years old. The coroner’s office said Tuesday afternoon she was really 9.

Relative of Cincinnati anti-violence activist killed in Downtown shooting
Pregnant woman dies after she’s shot through window of Winton Hills home: family

