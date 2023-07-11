Work continues on West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Improvements along busy West End Boulevard continue.

We found crews working on the sidewalks and storm water drainage on Tuesday, July 11.

One crew member said residents enjoy the changes.

“We’ve been redoing the sewer and redoing all their new storm and new street and sidewalk,” Dusty Cook said. “Everyone I’ve talked to has been happy about it and they’ve really looked forward to it. Slowly getting more done every day, slowly but surely.”

He said the work should be completed by the end of summer 2023.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.