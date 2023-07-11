Heartland Votes

Work continues on West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau

We found crews working on the sidewalks and storm water drainage on West End Boulevard on...
We found crews working on the sidewalks and storm water drainage on West End Boulevard on Tuesday, July 11.(KFVS)
By Heartland News
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Improvements along busy West End Boulevard continue.

We found crews working on the sidewalks and storm water drainage on Tuesday, July 11.

One crew member said residents enjoy the changes.

“We’ve been redoing the sewer and redoing all their new storm and new street and sidewalk,” Dusty Cook said. “Everyone I’ve talked to has been happy about it and they’ve really looked forward to it. Slowly getting more done every day, slowly but surely.”

He said the work should be completed by the end of summer 2023.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday, July 11...
Cape Girardeau man charged with 2nd-degree murder after assault victim dies from injuries
Crews battled an early morning hay barn fire off of County Road 330, near Jackson.
Crews battle barn fire near Jackson, Mo.
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
The search is over for three juveniles who reportedly escaped from a detention center in Graves...
Search over for 3 juvenile escapees from Graves County
Blake A Lynch, of Metropolis, was arrested in connection with the investigation and booked into...
Man arrested in Metropolis after child overdoses on fentanyl

Latest News

A 25-year-old man is behind bars in Pemiscot County after an alleged kidnapping in...
Caruthersville police investigating alleged kidnapping
Assault suspect charged with murder after victim dies
Heartland hero returns home
Caruthersville PD: Man arrested after child kidnapped at gun point