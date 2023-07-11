Southern Ill. store clerk accused of selling tobacco, nicotine products to minors

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois store clerk is accused of selling tobacco and nicotine products to underage people.

Salah R. Albanna, 20, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of underage sale of tobacco products and failure to identify prior to sale of tobacco products.

According to Marion police, they received multiple complaints of Marion Tobacco and Vape selling tobacco and/or nicotine products to patrons under the age of 21.

They say they determined at least one clerk at the store was selling the products to underage people.

Marion Police Department got a search warrant for the store, located in the 2600 block of Williamson County Parkway.

During the search, investigators seized approximately 1,936 containers of nicotine liquids, 604 disposable electronic nicotine devices, 26 electric nicotine devices, 564 nicotine “pods” and 164 other miscellaneous nicotine products.

Police say the estimated value of the seized items is about $62,164.68.

The investigation is ongoing.

