Heartland Votes

Southern Ill. store clerk accused of selling tobacco, nicotine products to minors

A southern Illinois store clerk is accused of selling tobacco and nicotine products to underage...
A southern Illinois store clerk is accused of selling tobacco and nicotine products to underage people.(Lindsay Fox / CC BY 2.0)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois store clerk is accused of selling tobacco and nicotine products to underage people.

Salah R. Albanna, 20, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of underage sale of tobacco products and failure to identify prior to sale of tobacco products.

According to Marion police, they received multiple complaints of Marion Tobacco and Vape selling tobacco and/or nicotine products to patrons under the age of 21.

They say they determined at least one clerk at the store was selling the products to underage people.

Marion Police Department got a search warrant for the store, located in the 2600 block of Williamson County Parkway.

During the search, investigators seized approximately 1,936 containers of nicotine liquids, 604 disposable electronic nicotine devices, 26 electric nicotine devices, 564 nicotine “pods” and 164 other miscellaneous nicotine products.

Police say the estimated value of the seized items is about $62,164.68.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday, July 11...
Cape Girardeau man charged with 2nd-degree murder after assault victim dies from injuries
Crews battled an early morning hay barn fire off of County Road 330, near Jackson.
Crews battle barn fire near Jackson, Mo.
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
The search is over for three juveniles who reportedly escaped from a detention center in Graves...
Search over for 3 juvenile escapees from Graves County
Blake A Lynch, of Metropolis, was arrested in connection with the investigation and booked into...
Man arrested in Metropolis after child overdoses on fentanyl

Latest News

Forty years have passed since the founding of the Peace Coalition, and local citizens are...
Peace Coalition to honor anniversary of founding, commemorate deaths during bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki
Two people were arrested on Saturday, July 8 in connection with several burglary investigations...
2 arrested in connection with Harrisburg, Ill. burglary investigations
The remains of Army Sgt. Howard G. Malcolm, a soldier killed during the Korean War, were buried...
Remains of Korean War soldier buried in Mount Vernon
Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday, July 11...
Cape Girardeau man charged with 2nd-degree murder after assault victim dies from injuries