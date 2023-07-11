Heartland Votes

Popular Current River destination hoping to change owners

By Hayden Savage
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONIPHAN, Mo (KAIT) - A popular business on the Current River is looking to change hands in ownership soon.

KC’s on the Current, a river rental and campground business in Doniphan, MO, recently announced on social media it would be up for sale.

The owners explained the reason for selling comes as the business has grown substantially.

“Right now, my husband and I both have full-time jobs, we both work full times jobs that we work outside of the full-time job, and we’ve built the clientele up so large now that it needs more attention that we can give it,” said Co-Owner Katie Friend.

Friend added she’s hoping someone will purchase the business and keep it going.

“We’ve met a lot of really great people along the way. We’ve made some lifelong friends doing this. It’s a fun job. It’s a great place to work. It’s a great place to spend your summers. We really enjoy doing it. We just think it needs more attention than we can give it,” Friend said.

For more information on the property, visit the business’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday, July 11...
Cape Girardeau man charged with 2nd-degree murder after assault victim dies from injuries
Crews battled an early morning hay barn fire off of County Road 330, near Jackson.
Crews battle barn fire near Jackson, Mo.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said Jura Dailey, 38, was arrested on several drug and...
Convicted felon arrested on drug trafficking charges after two-month investigation in McCracken Co.
Grandchildren of Aretha Franklin Victorie Franklin, 24, left, Grace Franklin, 17, and Jordan...
Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will
The Nashville-based health care operator said it discovered the breach July 5, which affects...
Information from 11 million patients may have been taken in breach, HCA Healthcare says

Latest News

Fredericktown plan to breathe new life into historic downtown
Fredricktown, Mo. hopes to revitalize downtown with unique fundraiser
Hemp farmers in Kentucky concerned about the future of the crop.
Heartland hemp farmers concerned about the future of the crop
Graphic
Gyroplane crashes near Washington County Airport
Changes coming to Ford dealership in Cape Girardeau
Fredericktown plan to breathe new life into historic downtown