Heartland Votes

Peace Coalition to honor anniversary of founding, commemorate deaths during bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Forty years have passed since the founding of the Peace Coalition, and local citizens are...
Forty years have passed since the founding of the Peace Coalition, and local citizens are gathering to celebrate on August 6. (Source: Giacomo Luca, KFVS)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Forty years have passed since the founding of the Peace Coalition, and local citizens are gathering to celebrate on August 6.

The event will begin at 5:30 PM with a potluck dinner and conversation at Church of the Good Shepherd UCC, 515 Orchard Dr. at Carbondale.

In addition to celebrating the Peace Coalition’s anniversary, the event will commemorate the deaths during the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The folk trio ROGNBOB & RUTHANN will also perform.

For more information, you can contact Georgeann Hartzog at georgeannhartzog@gmail.com.

