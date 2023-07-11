Heartland Votes

New Missouri law allows first responders to use Narcan alternatives

A provision contained within Senate Bill 186 in Missouri expands the options first responders have in the event of an opioid overdose.(WDBJ7)
By Joe McLean
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A provision contained within Senate Bill 186 expands the options first responders have in the event of an opioid overdose.

Under current state law, first responders are allowed to buy and administer naloxone, an opioid blocker used to stop the effects of an opioid OD. The new provision adds language to also allow, “any other drug or device approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration.”

This applies to products like Opvee, a nasal spray product that contains nalmefene, which performs similar to naloxone.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 2,155 Missouri residents died of a drug overdose in 2021, the most recent year data was available.

Justin Hall works as a first aid instructor at Healing House Inc. and said fentanyl is appearing in more and more places.

“We’re finding it in stimulants and in downers in other drugs,” Hall said. “So, a lot of people don’t know what they’re taking. They think they’re taking meth or even smoking weed. People are lacing it with fentanyl.”

The hardest hit areas of the state are St. Louis City and rural Dent and Washington counties.

