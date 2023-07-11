Heartland Votes

New Madrid football begins summer mini camp

New Madrid begins football mini camp.
By Jess Todd
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - The New Madrid County Central football team is gearing up for the start of the 2023 season.

With less than a month until the official start of fall sports in Missouri, the Eagles began summer mini camp on Monday. The main goal is to get back into the flow of the game and “knock all the rust off” as head coach Tyler Fullhart said.

New Madrid begins football mini camp.

The Eagles begin their season on August 26 in a rematch of last year’s opener against Richmond.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Wayson, 35 of of Murray, is accused of shooting a female early Sunday morning, July 9.
Police identify suspect in early morning shooting in Murray, Ky.
A two-vehicle crash near Burfordville, Mo., injured two people yesterday evening, July 7.
Two injured in two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau Co.
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the...
Solar storm on Thursday expected to make Northern Lights visible in 17 states
Two people were transported to a local hospital in Cape Girardeau after a crash Sunday evening
2 injured in crash at Penny Ave.-Anna St. intersection in Cape Girardeau
The search is over for three juveniles who reportedly escaped from a detention center in Graves...
Search over for 3 juvenile escapees from Graves County

Latest News

New Madrid begins football mini camp
Heartland Sports at 9 p.m. 7/10
New Madrid begins football mini camp
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. 7/10