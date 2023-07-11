Heartland Votes

‘Mooove over!’ Cow caught strutting down East Cleveland to Cleveland streets

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What did the cow say to the cars on the street? “Mooove over!”

That joke is a bit too real for East Siders who spotted the cow strutting down Superior Road around 7 p.m. on July 10...

Instagram’s @capt.fake caught the cow in camera and said, “yep, cow running down Superior hill... just another day in East Cleveland.”

The bull eventually made his way into Cleveland, where officers cornered them into a yard at East 123rd Street and Oakland Avenue at 9 p.m., Cleveland Police stated.

Even Public Information Officer Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia was taken by surprise when she told 19 News of the situation.

“Alright. This will sound like someone has taken my phone and is just having a great time, BUT… officers are on scene at E 123rd St./Oakland Ave. WITH A LOOSE COW IN THE STREET,” she exclaimed.

The Cleveland Police Mounted Unit was sent to the backyard with a trailer to bring the cow to their barn, according to Ciaccia.

Ciaccia said the cow has an ear tag that says his name is Punch.

Cleveland Police successfully got the cow into the trailer just before 10 p.m. and went to the barn where Punch will stay until the owner claims him, Ciaccia confirmed.

If “Punch” is your cow, call Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234.

