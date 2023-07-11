Heartland Votes

Mississippi men accused of poaching turkeys in Madison County

(Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Two men from Mississippi are accused of poaching turkeys in Madison County.

Hunter D. Baxter, 28, of Lucedale, Mississippi, and Dustin D. Goldsmith, 38, of McCall Creek, Mississippi, allegedly unlawfully harvested turkeys in the Cahokia Canal area multiple times in 2022. The charges filed by Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine allege the duo possessed multiple turkeys with a combined value over $3,000 for profit or commercial purposes.

Baxter is charged with unlawful possession of wild game and unlawful use of weapons, both felonies. He also faces 16 total conservation citations for unlawful taking of turkey with the aid of thermal imaging and unlawful use of a rifle to take turkey.

Goldsmith is charged with unlawful possession of wild game. He also faces 18 total conservation citations for unlawful taking of turkey during closed hours and unlawful possession of turkey taken illegally3

“When people violate game laws, it’s cheating. It’s unfair to all of the ethical hunters who practice good sportsmanship and are good stewards of our natural resources, and whose fees support conservation efforts,” Haine said. “The State’s Attorney’s Office will always strive not only to keep our neighborhoods safe, but also to safeguard the resources of our region and our state.”

According to Haine’s office, the investigation began in March 2022 and was conducted by the Conservation Police from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday, July 11...
Cape Girardeau man charged with 2nd-degree murder after assault victim dies from injuries
Crews battled an early morning hay barn fire off of County Road 330, near Jackson.
Crews battle barn fire near Jackson, Mo.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said Jura Dailey, 38, was arrested on several drug and...
Convicted felon arrested on drug trafficking charges after two-month investigation in McCracken Co.
Grandchildren of Aretha Franklin Victorie Franklin, 24, left, Grace Franklin, 17, and Jordan...
Jury decides 2014 document found in Aretha Franklin’s couch is a valid will
The Nashville-based health care operator said it discovered the breach July 5, which affects...
Information from 11 million patients may have been taken in breach, HCA Healthcare says

Latest News

Fredericktown plan to breathe new life into historic downtown
Fredricktown, Mo. hopes to revitalize downtown with unique fundraiser
Hemp farmers in Kentucky concerned about the future of the crop.
Heartland hemp farmers concerned about the future of the crop
Graphic
Gyroplane crashes near Washington County Airport
Changes coming to Ford dealership in Cape Girardeau
Fredericktown plan to breathe new life into historic downtown