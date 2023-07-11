Mississippi men accused of poaching turkeys in Madison County

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Two men from Mississippi are accused of poaching turkeys in Madison County.

Hunter D. Baxter, 28, of Lucedale, Mississippi, and Dustin D. Goldsmith, 38, of McCall Creek, Mississippi, allegedly unlawfully harvested turkeys in the Cahokia Canal area multiple times in 2022. The charges filed by Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine allege the duo possessed multiple turkeys with a combined value over $3,000 for profit or commercial purposes.

Baxter is charged with unlawful possession of wild game and unlawful use of weapons, both felonies. He also faces 16 total conservation citations for unlawful taking of turkey with the aid of thermal imaging and unlawful use of a rifle to take turkey.

Goldsmith is charged with unlawful possession of wild game. He also faces 18 total conservation citations for unlawful taking of turkey during closed hours and unlawful possession of turkey taken illegally3

“When people violate game laws, it’s cheating. It’s unfair to all of the ethical hunters who practice good sportsmanship and are good stewards of our natural resources, and whose fees support conservation efforts,” Haine said. “The State’s Attorney’s Office will always strive not only to keep our neighborhoods safe, but also to safeguard the resources of our region and our state.”

According to Haine’s office, the investigation began in March 2022 and was conducted by the Conservation Police from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

