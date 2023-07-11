Korean War soldier laid to rest in Mt. Vernon after being reported missing more than 70 years ago

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - It was a moving ceremony, as a Heartland woman welcomed home the remains of an uncle she never knew, who lost his life serving our country.

The homecoming for a Korean War soldier, reported missing more than 70 years ago, was held on Tuesday, July 11.

A native of Mount Vernon, Illinois, Army Sgt. Howard G. Malcolm was a member of Headquarters Company, Ninth Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. Malcolm was reported missing in action on December 1, 1950, when he was 23.

Several Prisoners of War who returned in 1953 reported that Malcolm had been a POW who died in August 1951 at POW Camp No. 5.

North Korea returned remains reportedly recovered from Camp No. 5, also known as Pyoktong, to the United Nations Command in 1954 during Operation Glory. However, Malcolm’s name did not appear on any transfer rosters, and was determined non-recoverable in October 1955.

In July 2018, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency planned to disinter 652 Korean War unknowns from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Hawaii. Malcolm was accounted for by the DPAA on October 25, 2022, after his remains were identified using chest radiograph comparison as well as dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis.

“I’m just grateful I got to see him at home,” said Theresa Slater, Sgt. Malcom’s niece.

With the somber music of taps and a 21-gun salute, a southern Illinois soldier returned home.

“I’m really thankful that he was found,” Slater said.

Theresa Slater never had the chance to meet her uncle, but she was able to pay her respects during Tuesday’s graveside service. She described her emotions as those of joy, to have him returned home.

“I agree with the minister or the chaplain when he said God has known where he was, that is true. We just didn’t know and now we know,” she told us.

Slater said she never really knew anything about her uncle until DNA testing helped identify his remains, and the military tracked her down letting her know the news.

“It’s not sadness this time. We haven’t just lost a loved one to the grave, we are putting a loved one forever with his name into the grave,” she explained.

Malcolm is now buried next to his family; and Slater said she’s happy she got to see him home, where be belongs

“After everything is over, I’ll get down here and I’ll put flowers on. Because he is with my dad and my brother and I will just keep it decorated and all,” she added.

According to the U.S. Army, more than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.