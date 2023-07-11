Hot an humid tomorrow, chance of storms late

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. The heat and humidity will return to the area tomorrow but for this evening we will see pleasant conditions. Temperatures this evening will fall into the 70s after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s. Wednesday will be partly sunny and hot. Highs will reach the lower 90s. The heat index will become a factor, especially late in the afternoon with readings over 100 possible. We will also be tracking the threat for storms. Right now it appears the best chance for seeing storms will be Wednesday evening into the overnight hours. If storms do develop, gusty winds and small hail will be possible.

On a personal note I will be heading up to St. Louis tomorrow for more tests and another round of chemotherapy. Hoping this is my last round and I will know more Thursday afternoon. Thanks again for all the well wishes and supports as I take on this battle. Look for me to hopefully be back in about two weeks.

