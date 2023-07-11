Heartland Votes

Hot an humid tomorrow, chance of storms late

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. The heat and humidity will return to the area tomorrow but for this evening we will see pleasant conditions. Temperatures this evening will fall into the 70s after sunset. Lows by morning will be in the middle 60s. Wednesday will be partly sunny and hot. Highs will reach the lower 90s. The heat index will become a factor, especially late in the afternoon with readings over 100 possible. We will also be tracking the threat for storms. Right now it appears the best chance for seeing storms will be Wednesday evening into the overnight hours. If storms do develop, gusty winds and small hail will be possible.

On a personal note I will be heading up to St. Louis tomorrow for more tests and another round of chemotherapy. Hoping this is my last round and I will know more Thursday afternoon. Thanks again for all the well wishes and supports as I take on this battle. Look for me to hopefully be back in about two weeks.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday, July 11...
Cape Girardeau man charged with 2nd-degree murder after assault victim dies from injuries
Crews battled an early morning hay barn fire off of County Road 330, near Jackson.
Crews battle barn fire near Jackson, Mo.
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
The search is over for three juveniles who reportedly escaped from a detention center in Graves...
Search over for 3 juvenile escapees from Graves County
Blake A Lynch, of Metropolis, was arrested in connection with the investigation and booked into...
Man arrested in Metropolis after child overdoses on fentanyl

Latest News

First Alert Forecast at 4 p.m. on 7/11/23
First Alert noon forecast 7/11
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 7/11