Heartland Votes

Holly Rehder announces run for Mo. lieutenant governor

Senator Holly Rehder announced she’s running for Missouri lieutenant governor.
Senator Holly Rehder announced she’s running for Missouri lieutenant governor.(Missouri Senate)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Senator Holly Rehder announced she’s running for Missouri lieutenant governor.

Rehder posted on social media on Tuesday, July 11, saying she’s officially kicking off her campaign.

She was elected to the Missouri Senate in 2020, representing District 27: Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, Reynolds and Scott Counties.

She previously represented District 148 in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2013 to 2020.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacob Jungers, 32, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree murder on Tuesday, July 11...
Cape Girardeau man charged with 2nd-degree murder after assault victim dies from injuries
Crews battled an early morning hay barn fire off of County Road 330, near Jackson.
Crews battle barn fire near Jackson, Mo.
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
New Missouri texting and driving law to go into effect in August
The search is over for three juveniles who reportedly escaped from a detention center in Graves...
Search over for 3 juvenile escapees from Graves County
Blake A Lynch, of Metropolis, was arrested in connection with the investigation and booked into...
Man arrested in Metropolis after child overdoses on fentanyl

Latest News

A Korean War soldier was laid to rest in Mount Vernon, Illinois on Tuesday, July 11 after being...
Korean War soldier laid to rest in Mt. Vernon after being reported missing more than 70 years ago
Korean soldier laid to rest after more than 70 years
We found crews working on the sidewalks and storm water drainage on West End Boulevard on...
Work continues on West End Blvd. in Cape Girardeau
A 25-year-old man is behind bars in Pemiscot County after an alleged kidnapping in...
Caruthersville police investigating alleged kidnapping