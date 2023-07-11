Holly Rehder announces run for Mo. lieutenant governor

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Senator Holly Rehder announced she’s running for Missouri lieutenant governor.

Rehder posted on social media on Tuesday, July 11, saying she’s officially kicking off her campaign.

She was elected to the Missouri Senate in 2020, representing District 27: Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Iron, Madison, Perry, Reynolds and Scott Counties.

She previously represented District 148 in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2013 to 2020.

