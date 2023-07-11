First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

One more dry and mostly sunny day before the weather turns more unsettled (and much more humid) starting Wednesday. Today will be another mainly sunny day, with just a few cumulus clouds and a light southerly breeze. It will be just slightly warmer and more humid today, but overall not too hot or muggy. On Wednesday, much more humid air will arrive from the south. This will bring a better chance of an occasional thunderstorm….and this humid and unsettled pattern will last through the weekend.

SPC has us in a level 2/slight risk of severe for Wednesday, as a complex of strong storms may move through from NW to SE at some point during the afternoon or evening. However there is significant uncertainty as to if and when this will occur. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy and much more humid, with dew points surging into the mid 70s. This humid and unsettled pattern, with occasional showers and storms, looks to last through the remainder of the weekend and into the weekend. Timing the thunderstorms will be difficult, with periods of stormy weather likely in between periods of dry and quiet conditions

