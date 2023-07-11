Heartland Votes

First Alert: Last dry day before humidity, storm threat returns

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 7/11
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(KFVS) - Today is looking mainly sunny and dry with a light southerly breeze.

It will also be slightly warmer, but not too muggy.

Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s.

After today, our dry and less humid conditions will change and become more unsettled.

Much more humid air will arrive from the south on Wednesday, which will increase our chances for an occasional thunderstorm.

Nearly all of the Heartland is under a threat level 2 out of 5 for severe storms.

A complex of strong storms could move through the Heartland from Northwest to southeast at some point during the afternoon or evening, but timing remains significantly uncertain.

This humid and unsettled pattern will last through the weekend.

Timing for thunderstorms will be difficult.

There will be periods of storms likely in between periods of dry and calmer conditions.

