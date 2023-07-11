Fighting Cancer Today announces 2023 Women’s Wellness Weekend event

MARION, Ill. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - Fighting Cancer Today, a nonprofit organization based in Marion, Illinois, announced its 2023 Women’s Wellness Weekend event will be held from October 6 through October 8.

According to a release from the nonprofit, the organization is dedicated to promoting women’s health and well-being after a cancer diagnosis and the goal of this event is just that: to rejuvenate the mind, body and spirit of all women.

The Women’s Wellness Weekend will take place at Café Bloom in Benton, the Shawnee Wine Trail in Makanda, and many more places in southern Illinois.

This event aims to provide women with a transformative experience that prioritizes self-care and holistic healing through a carefully curated program. Attendees will learn practical cancer prevention strategies, enhance their mental well-being, explore nutrition for optimal health and cultivate effective self-care practices.

“We are thrilled to bring our first-ever Women’s Wellness Weekend to southern Illinois, with an exciting lineup of activities and workshops designed to uplift and empower women,” said founder and CEO of Fighting Cancer Today Cierra Johnson. “In today’s fast-paced world, it is crucial for women to prioritize their well-being and find balance in their lives. This weekend aims to provide a sanctuary where women can recharge, learn and connect with like-minded individuals on their wellness journey.”

Registration for the 2023 Women’s Wellness Weekend will open on July 23, and early bird discounts are available until August 27. Space is limited, so interested individuals are encouraged to secure their spots early.

To learn more about the event and/or to reserve a spot, visit www.fightingcancertoday.org.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.