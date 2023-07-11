Heartland Votes

Crews battling barn fire near Jackson, Mo.

Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a barn fire near Jackson.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a barn fire near Jackson.

Heavy smoke can be seen coming from a barn off of County Road 330, which is just off of Highway PP.

Crews were called to the scene shortly after 6 a.m.

CR 330 is closed to allow crews to battle the blaze.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, hay inside the barn is on fire.

A man on a tractor could be seen pulling round hay bales out of the barn. Some of the bales were on fire.

A man on a tractor could be seen pulling out a flaming round hay bale out of a barn near Jackson on Tuesday morning, July 11.
A man on a tractor could be seen pulling out a flaming round hay bale out of a barn near Jackson on Tuesday morning, July 11.(Source: KFVS)

Fire departments throughout the area have been called to the scene.

Family members say the owners of the barn were out of town when the fire started.

Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a barn fire near Jackson.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)

