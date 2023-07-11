Convicted felon arrested for drug trafficking after two-month investigation in McCracken Co.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On Monday, July 10, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for several drug and gun offenses after a meth trafficking investigation spanning two months.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, detectives with the drug division issued a search warrant at a home on Milliken Road in connection with the investigation. During a search of the residence, detectives located 38-year-old Jura Dailey, who is a convicted felon. They also searched two vehicles on the property, and found more than a pound of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, two handguns and cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales. The two handguns were reportedly stolen.

Detectives searched two vehicles on the property, and found more than a pound of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, two handguns and cash believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales. (McCracken County Sheriff's Office)

Dailey was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail and charged with firearm enhanced trafficking in methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, firearm enhanced trafficking in cocaine second or subsequent offense, firearm enhanced trafficking in marijuana second or subsequent offense, possession of a handgun by a felon, receiving stolen property (firearm) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the release, Dailey has several prior convictions for drug trafficking and is currently on felony parole. He was out on bond out of Graves County, Ky., on an unrelated felony case at the time of his arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.